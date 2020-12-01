Israel hails Slovenia's decision to label Hezbollah as a terrorist organisation

Moscow [Russia], December 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Israel welcomes the decision made by the Slovenian government to label Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi has said, calling on the international community to follow suit.

Ljubljana recently declared Hezbollah a criminal and terrorist organization that threatens peace and security. The measure was introduced following a report of the government's permanent coordination group for restrictive measures on Hezbollah's activities.

"I welcome the decision of the Government of Slovenia to recognise all branches of Hezbollah as a terrorist organisation. This decision follows similar decisions made in recent months by governments in Europe and Latin America," Ashkenazi said, as cited by the ministry on Monday.



The top Israeli diplomat noted that Hezbollah mainly causes harm to the citizens of Lebanon itself and "holds them hostage in the service of Iranian interests."

Slovenia's decision was made several weeks after the government of Estonia banned Hezbollah operatives from entering the country and Guatemala designated the movement as a terrorist organization, the ministry noted.

Ashkenazi also called upon other countries and the European Union to exert more pressure on Hezbollah "to outlaw its activities."

To date, Hezbollah has been ranked as a terrorist organisation by over 20 countries and international alliances, among them being the League of Arab States and the Gulf Cooperation Council. The European Union has only so far recognised Hezbollah's military wing as a terror organisation. (ANI/Sputnik)

