Israel launches airstrikes in Gaza in response to rocket attack

Tel Aviv [Israel], Aug 22 (ANI): Israeli warplanes attacked Hamas posts in Gaza in the wee hours of Thursday in response to an earlier rocket attack on southern Israel.

Quoting security sources, Xinhua news agency reported that the Israeli planes fired several missiles at military posts that belong to Hamas militants in the southwest of Gaza City.

However, no injuries were immediately reported but severe damage was caused to the post that belongs to the naval force of Hamas, according to security sources.

The Israeli airstrikes came just a few hours after a rocket was fired from Gaza and landed on an empty field in southern Israel, causing no injuries or damage.

No group has claimed responsibility for the rocket attack which was the third one this week. (ANI)

