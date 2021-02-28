Israel registers 3,290 new COVID-19 cases, 773,261 in total

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel's Ministry of Health reported 3,290 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising the tally in the country to 773,261.

The death toll from the COVID-19 in Israel reached 5,726 after 32 new fatalities were added, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 738 to 760, out of 1,236 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 727,779, with 3,947 newly recovered cases, while the active cases decreased to 39,756.



The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel surpassed 4.68 million, or 50.3 percent of its total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

On Friday, Israel's Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center (CNIKC) said the country's COVID-19 reproduction number, also known as the R number, rose to 0.97, compared to 0.79 on Feb. 21.

The R number is an indicator used to determine how fast COVID-19 is spreading, as an R number greater than 1 means that the number of patients increases at an exponential rate and multiplies from time to time. (ANI/Xinhua)

