Israel registers 573 new COVID-19 cases, 323,268 in total

Jerusalem[Israel], November 15 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of coronavirus cases in Israel reached 323,268 on Saturday, with 573 new ones reported by the Ministry of Health.

In addition, the death toll from the virus reached 2,720, with four new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 303 to 294, out of 562 patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries rose to 312,573, with 442 new ones, and the active cases stand at 7,975.



Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the decision of the global credit rating agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) to keep Israel's credit rating unchanged at its high level of AA-.

"This is another impressive vote of confidence in the economic policy that we have been leading during the global coronavirus crisis," Netanyahu said in a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

"We will continue to responsibly lead the Israeli economy, and we will assist businesses, the self-employed, wage-earners, and all who have been hurt by the coronavirus crisis," he added. (ANI/Xinhua)

