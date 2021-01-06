Israel registers 9,299 new COVID-19 cases, 455,144 in total

Jerusalem [Israel], January 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel's Ministry of Health reported 9,299 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 455,144.

The death toll of the virus in Israel increased to 3,489 with 54 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 793 to 828.



The total recoveries rose to 392,279 after 1,992 new recovered cases were added, while active cases rose to 59,376.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz agreed to impose a full nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the virus.

Spokespersons of both leaders said that the entire education system will be closed, and most gatherings will be banned. (ANI/Xinhua)

