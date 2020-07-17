Israel reimposes COVID-19 restrictive measures amid spike in new cases: Government

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 17 (Sputnik/ANI) The Israeli government chaired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to reintroduce a number of preventive measures that entered into effect on Friday evening amid a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the country over the last few weeks, the government's press service has said.

In late May, Israel gradually started to lift the coronavirus lockdown measures, allowing bars, restaurants, pubs and swimming pools to reopen. However, this step was then suspended in June by Netanyahu due to a surge in new infection cases.

Among general restrictions, gyms and exercise studious, except those for professional athletes, will be closed starting at 5 pm (local time), the service said in a press release on a joint statement issued by Netanyahu's office and the Health Ministry. (ANI)

