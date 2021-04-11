Israel reports 137 new COVID-19 cases, 835,811 in total

Jerusalem, April 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel's Ministry of Health reported 137 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising the total infections in the country to 835,811.

The death toll from the virus rose by 12 to 6,292, while the number of patients in serious conditions decreased from 270 to 268, out of 429 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 825,515 after 320 newly recovered cases were added, while the number of active cases decreased to 4,004.



The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel has reached nearly 5.31 million, or 57.1 percent of its total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

The country's COVID-19 reproduction number, also known as the R number, decreased from 0.76 to 0.73.

The R number is an indicator used to determine how fast the COVID-19 is spreading, as an R number greater than 1 means that the number of patients increases at an exponential rate and multiplies from time to time. (ANI/Xinhua)

