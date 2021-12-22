Israel reports 166 new Omicron cases, 341 in total

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel on Tuesday reported 166 new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, according to the country's health ministry.

This has raised the total Omicron cases in Israel to 341 since the ministry started to add Omicron cases to its report on Sunday.

The ministry also said 234 of all the infected are returning passengers from South Africa, Britain, France, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Hungary, Italy, Namibia, Tanzania, Germany, Morocco, Spain, Serbia, Belgium, Cyprus and Turkey.



Meanwhile, 29 others were infected in Israel through close contact with travellers returning from South Africa, the United States, France and Britain, while 66 people were infected in Israel without being abroad nor in close contact with returning passengers, it added.

The remaining 12 cases are still being examined, according to the ministry.

In addition, 95 of the 341 infected are unvaccinated or recovered more than half a year ago.

The ministry also reported another 807 cases with high suspicion of infection with Omicron, but the results of their genomic sequencing tests have yet to be received. (ANI/Xinhua)

