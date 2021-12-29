Israel reports 2,967 daily COVID-19 cases, highest since Oct. 4

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel on Wednesday reported 2,967 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number in the country to 1,372,386, said the Ministry of Health.

The new daily figure is the highest registered in Israel since Oct. 4, according to the ministry.

The number of deaths from the virus increased to 8,243, with one new fatality.



The number of patients in serious condition rose from 85 to 88, while the number of active cases increased by 1,773 to 17,260.

Israel's COVID-19 reproduction number indicator, also known as the R number, has risen to 1.53, up from 0.73 in early November.

When the R number is greater than one, the number of coronavirus patients rises at an exponential rate and multiplies from time to time. (ANI/Xinhua)

