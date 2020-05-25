Israel reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 25 (Sputnik/ANI): Israel registered five new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours as of Sunday night, taking the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 16,717, according to the country's health ministry.

There are now 2,285 active coronavirus cases in Israel, the Health Ministry said late on Sunday, while 44 people are in grave condition. The total number of recovered individuals stands at 14,153.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for the creation of a cabinet to fight COVID-19.

On Saturday, the country's health ministry reported 29 new coronavirus cases. The death toll stood at 279 on Saturday, the same as that of Thursday night. The number of COVID-19 fatalities remains the same on Sunday with no new deaths reported.

On Wednesday, beaches, museums and places of worship reopened in Israel. Schools have already resumed their work.

Meanwhile, the first coronavirus death was reported in the Gaza Strip on Saturday. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Palestine is at over 50, while the total COVID-19 toll is four. (Sputnik/ANI)

