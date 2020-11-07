Israel reports 539 new Covid-19 cases, 318,402 in total

Jerusalem[Israel], November 7 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of coronavirus cases in Israel reached 318,402 on Friday with 539 new cases, the Ministry of Health said.



The death toll rose to 2,644, with five new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 331 to 324 out of 589 patients hospitalised.





The total recoveries in Israel rose to 306,890, with 777 new ones, while the active cases stand at 8,868.



On Sunday, street stores across Israel will be reopened as part of the steps to ease the ongoing full lockdown, according to a decision taken by Israel's coronavirus cabinet.



However, only four customers will be allowed in each store at a time. (ANI/Xinhua)

