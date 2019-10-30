Israel shoots down unidentified drone over Gaza Strip

Tel Aviv [Israel], Oct 30 (Sputnik/ANI): Israeli fighter jets shot down an unidentified drone flying over the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday.

"An unmanned aircraft was detected some time ago at an irregular altitude over the Gaza Strip," the IDF said, adding that the drone was shot down by the Israeli fighters.

The number of drone attacks in the Middle East has increased in recent years.

The most prominent incident occurred in September when a coordinated drone attack claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels damaged oil refineries in Saudi Arabia. (Sputnik/ANI)

