Representative Image
Representative Image

Israel strikes Hamas targets in Gaza in retaliatory attack

ANI | Updated: Nov 27, 2019 10:41 IST

Jerusalem [Israel], Nov 27 (ANI): The Israel Defence Forces launched airstrikes on Hamas targets in the southern Gaza Strip on late Tuesday night (local time) in response to a rocket attack from the coastal enclave earlier in the evening, the army said.
Fighter jets hit a number of targets including one site "for the production of arms," the IDF said was quoted as saying by The Times of Israel.
"The strikes were carried out in response to the rockets that were fired from the Strip toward Israel. The Hamas terror group is responsible for all violence emanating from the Strip," the army added.
Shortly after the air raids began, sirens sounded in the city of Ashkelon, sending tens of thousands of residents rushing to bomb shelters.
However, there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. The IDF said it was investigating what triggered the alarms. The Ashkelon municipality said the sirens appeared to have been set off by anti-aircraft fire from the Gaza Strip.
Moments before the strikes began, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned terror groups in Gaza they were making a "serious mistake" by firing the two rockets at Israel on Tuesday night.
One of the projectiles was shot down by soldiers operating the Iron Dome missile defence system, the army said. The second appeared to strike an open field in the Sha'ar Hanegev region of southern Israel.
The attack from Gaza came after a "day of rage" protests by thousands of Palestinians in the West Bank in response to a recent US announcement that it no longer believes that Israeli settlements in the West Bank violate international law.
At Israeli checkpoints near Ramallah, Bethlehem and Hebron, dozens of protesters threw stones at Israeli forces who responded with tear gas.
Tuesday's attacks followed several days of relative calm on the Gaza front following the flare-up earlier this month. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 03:50 IST

Trump tweets doctored image of himself as 'Rocky', netizens left amused

New York [USA], Nov 28 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday tweeted a photoshopped image with his face superimposed onto the chiselled and bare-chested body of Rocky Balboa, the fictional boxer essayed by veteran actor Sylvester Stallone.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 02:22 IST

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on 3-day India visit from today

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Newly elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will arrive here on Thursday on a three-day visit to the country.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 01:52 IST

PM Modi hopes for early resumption of dialogue between Palestine...

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Reiterating India's strong support for the Palestinian cause, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed hope for an early resumption of dialogue between Palestine and Israel to move towards a comprehensive and negotiated resolution.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 01:10 IST

Swedish King, Queen to embark on 6-day India visit

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia will pay a six-day state visit to India from December 1 to 6.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:42 IST

Sri Lankan President 'personally invites' Muralitharan to become...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Nov 27 (ANI): Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has "personally invited" legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan to accept the post of the Governor of the country's Tamil-dominated Northern Province, Daily Mirror reported on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:28 IST

Pakistan: General Nadeem Raza assumes charge as CJCSC

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 27 (ANI): General Nadeem Raza has assumed charge as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), the Pakistan army announced on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:27 IST

Nepal: Death toll in Arghakhanchi bus accident reaches 17

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 27 (ANI): The death toll in Arghakhanchi bus accident reached 17 on Wednesday evening.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:12 IST

India, Gemany to collaborate on 25 projects including Mumbai...

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): India and Germany will collaborate on 25 projects including Mumbai Metro and solar energy projects, senior German official Claudia Warning said here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 20:54 IST

Envoy of Japan, Slovenia present their credentials to Kovind

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Ambassadors of Japan and Slovenia presented their credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 19:36 IST

16 killed in bus accident in Nepal

Arghakhanchi [Nepal], Nov 27 (ANI): More than 16 people were killed after a bus fell off a road in Arghakhanchi district on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 18:50 IST

Nepal PM Oli's condition stable, removed from ventilator, says hospital

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 27 (ANI): Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was removed from the ventilator on Wednesday morning following improvement in his health.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 18:10 IST

Pak SC adjourns Bajwa's extension hearing

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 27 (ANI): Pakistan Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to the extension of in Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure until tomorrow.

Read More
iocl