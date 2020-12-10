Israel studying alternatives to curfew for holidays

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 9 (ANI/Sputnik): The Israeli government is studying measures alternative to curfew to prevent crowding for the coming holidays due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, the cabinet told Sputnik.



A day earlier, reports said the coronavirus response center had decided to impose a night curfew in Israel from Wednesday, then the decision was to be submitted to the government for approval.

"Due to legal difficulties in approving the night curfew to prevent total quarantine, alternative measures are currently being explored to prevent crowding during Hanukkah and the New Year holidays," the cabinet said. (ANI/Sputnik)

