Israel to ease entry restrictions for travellers

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 17 (ANI/Xinhua): The Israeli Ministry of Health on Tuesday announced that passengers travelling to Israel will no longer have to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result before boarding.

Instead, passengers will be able to present a negative result of a rapid antigen test conducted up to 24 hours before takeoff by an authorised provider, the ministry said in a statement.

However, it will still be possible for the passengers to choose to present a negative PCR test performed up to 72 hours before the flight.



The change, which applies to both foreign tourists and returning Israelis, is intended to allow passengers to be tested by accessible and cheaper means, the ministry said.

The new procedure, subject to government and parliament approvals, is expected to take effect next week.

The move was taken by Israel's tourism and transport ministries in a joint effort to renew inbound tourism and make it easier for Israelis going abroad while maintaining public health, the ministry said.

The obligation to perform a PCR test after landing at the Ben Gurion International Airport will remain unchanged, the ministry added. (ANI/Xinhua)

