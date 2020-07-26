Israel to hold next hearing in Netanyahu case on Dec 6

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 26 (ANI): The next hearing in large-scale corruption cases involving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled for December 6, Galei Zahal, the radio of Israel's Defence Forces, said on Sunday.

Following the second hearing in the Netanyahu case earlier this month, it was announced that the next one would take place in early 2021 on a schedule of three hearings per week, Sputnik reported. The premier's attorney had also asked the court then to delay the trial for six months due to the coronavirus.

"The next hearing will take place on December 6 at 10:00 [07:00 GMT]. The head of government will have to appear before the court," the army radio said.

In the third session, Netanyahu's attorneys are expected to ask the Jerusalem District Court to squash the indictment against him.

The prime minister is charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust. The presence of his co-accused will also be required.

Netanyahu has been probed within simultaneously several cases on corruption and bribery for a few years now, the reason why he had to abandon all ministerial posts but premiership amid Israel experiencing a lengthy political power crisis with three snap general elections in a year. (ANI)

