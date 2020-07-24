Israel to participate in anti-COVID-19 cooperation operation with India

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 24 (ANI): Israel's Foreign Ministry, Defence Ministry and Health Ministry will be participating in anti-COVID-19 cooperation initiative between India and Israel in the coming weeks.

"In the coming weeks, Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Health will lead an unprecedented anti-COVID-19 cooperation operation between India and Israel," the Indian embassy in Israel tweeted.

In a series of tweets, the embassy said that a high-ranking research and development (R&D) team of Israel's Defence Ministry will be flying to New Delhi on a special flight.

"A special planned flight from Tel Aviv to New Delhi is set to carry a high ranking @Israel_MOD

R&D team which has been working with India's chief scientist @kvijayraghavan and @DRDO_India to develop rapid testing for COVID-19 in under 30 seconds," the tweet said.

The flight will also bring breakthrough emerging Israeli technologies for combatting COVID-19, which have been donated by Israel's Foreign Ministry and private sector meant to bolster India's response to the virus outbreak.

"Finally, the plane will deliver mechanical ventilators which were given special permission by the Government of Israel for export to India," the embassy said.

In another tweet, it said, "Merging Israeli technology with Indian development and production capabilities aims to allow a swift resumption of normal life alongside the virus."

Following the announcement, Israel's ambassador to India Ron Malka said, "I am proud to lead this Israeli delegation to India. It is at times like this that our friendship is tested, and the State of Israel is happy to lend a helping hand to India in this complicated and difficult time."

He said he is confident that India and Israel can work together to find innovative and cheap solutions to help the world overcome the crisis.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is a global challenge, so it is only right that the solution be a global scientific cooperation between countries. India and Israel's military R&D cooperation is well known for its success," Malka added.

"I have no doubt the same will be seen in the private sector joined by brilliant scientific minds from both countries to introduce a breakthrough in swift and simple testing procedures," he further said. (ANI)

