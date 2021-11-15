Israel to set up AI research lab dealing with cybersecurity

Jerusalem [Israel], November 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel will set up a laboratory for the study of artificial intelligence (AI) in the field of cybersecurity, the Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) said on Monday.



The lab will be established in the southern city of Beer Sheva, in cooperation with the city's Ben Gurion University, as part of a government plan to strengthen the cities and towns in the Negev desert, the INCD noted.

The lab's research, based on academia, government and industry collaboration, will address AI cyber threats and develop advanced AI-based defence tools and models for raising the cyber protection of intelligent systems, it added. (ANI/Xinhua)

