Israeli air defense intercepts 4 'launches' from Syria

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 11:03 IST

Tel Aviv [Israel], Nov 19 (Sputnik/ANI): Israeli air defence systems intercepted four unspecified launches from Syria against the north of the country, their forces said on Tuesday.
"Four launches were identified from Syria toward northern Israel. We can confirm that all 4 were intercepted in the sky by Israeli air defense systems," the Israel Defense Forces wrote on Twitter.
The statement was posted less than 40 minutes after another post announced that air-raid sirens have gone off in northern Israel.
Israel and Syria share borders along the disputed Golan Heights. The territory has been mostly under Israel's control since the country seized the area during the 1967 six-day war. Israel adopted a law in 1981 that annexed the territory, though it was rejected by the United Nations. Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump recognized the Golan Heights as Israeli territory.
The attack comes a day after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the "establishment of Israeli civilian settlements in the West Bank is not per se inconsistent with international law." The statement contradicts decades of US leadership condemning settlements in the West Bank as illegal, a stance shared by the majority of the international community. (Sputnik/ANI)

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 11:30 IST

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 11:00 IST

Physician clears air on 'speculation' about Trump's off-record...

Washington [US], Nov 19 (ANI): Dispelling speculations about Donald Trump's health, his physician on Monday said that the president has not had any chest pain and was not treated for urgent or acute issues.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 11:00 IST

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 10:58 IST

MQM founder Altaf Hussain seeks asylum in India

London [UK], Nov 19 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant him and his colleagues asylum in India, and financial assistance.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 10:58 IST

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 10:13 IST

'Soyuz Fall 2020, Spring 2021 missions to ISS comprises all-Russian crew'

Moscow [Russia], Nov 19 (Sputnik/ANI): Foreign astronauts are not part of the planned Soyuz crew set to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) in October 2020 and in the spring of 2021, data published by Russia's Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre has revealed.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 10:13 IST

Singapore, Nov 19 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a two-day visit to Singapore, on Tuesday visited the Sembawang Air Base.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 09:27 IST

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 09:01 IST

US diplomat who overheard Trump, Gordon phone call on Ukraine to testify

Washington [US], Nov 19 (Sputnik/ANI): David Holmes, a political adviser at the US Embassy in Ukraine, will testify on Thursday as part of the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, media reported.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 09:01 IST

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 07:45 IST

Nawaz Sharif to fly to London for treatment today

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 19 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will travel to London from the International Airport in Lahore at around 10 am (local time) on Tuesday via a Qatar air ambulance.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 07:45 IST

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 06:50 IST

'Half of children globally don't know about Convention on the...

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Half of the children globally do not know about the Convention on the Rights of the Child, despite being the most widely ratified human rights treaty in the world, according to a report by NGO Educo.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 06:50 IST

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 06:12 IST

Amid crisis, China's State Council appoints new Hong Kong Police...

Hong Kong, Nov 19 (ANI): Amid the massive protests that have engulfed Hong Kong, China's State Council on Tuesday appointed Tang Ping-keung as Commissioner of Police of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), replacing Lo Wai-chung.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 06:12 IST

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 05:35 IST

Turkish Foreign Minister warns of resuming Syrian offensive if...

Ankara [Turkey], Nov 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that his country was ready to resume its offensive in northeastern Syria if the United States and Russia do not implement their share of agreements on the withdrawal of Kurdish militia, whom Ankara designat

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 05:35 IST

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 05:03 IST

'Another Trump-Kim summit would be useless unless US drops its...

Pyongyang [North Korea], Nov 19 (ANI): Rebuking US President Donald Trump over his tweet wherein he urged Kim Jong Un to "act quickly" and "get the deal done", North Korea's Foreign Ministry advisor Kim Kye Gwan on Monday (local time) said another summit between Chairman Kim Jong-un and President Dona

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 05:03 IST

Moscow [Russia], Nov 19 (ANI): The leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany will discuss the situation in Ukraine in Paris on December 9, Kremlin confirmed.

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 04:49 IST

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 04:49 IST

House of Representatives investigating if President Trump lied...

Washington D.C. [US], Nov 19 (ANI): The US House of Representatives is investigating whether President Donald Trump lied to special counsel Robert Mueller in written answers he provided in the Russia investigation, CNN reported.

