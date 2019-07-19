Representative image
Representative image

Israeli forces arrest 11 Palestinians in West Bank

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 04:59 IST

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 19 (ANI): Israeli forces on Thursday arrested eleven Palestinians due to their "suspected involvement in popular terror activities" in an overnight raid carried out across the West Bank.
However, the military statement did not elaborate further on kinds of terror activities, reported Anadolu Agency.
Israel regularly carried out operations to arrest "wanted Palestinians". According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,700 Palestinians--including numerous children and women-- are currently detained in Israeli detention facilities.
West Bank is a disputed territory, with Israel and Palestinians equally claiming it. Over 400,000 Jews live in West Bank settlements. Another 200,000-plus live in East Jerusalem neighbourhoods annexed by Israel after the 1967 war. (ANI)

