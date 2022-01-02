Israeli forces say launching attacks on Gaza Strip targets

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 2 (ANI/Sputnik): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) are launching attacks against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, following two rocket launches from Gaza.

"The IDF is currently attacking the Gaza Strip," the IDF said on Twitter in the early hours of Sunday.

In another post, the IDF specified that the attack comes after rocket fire toward Israel.



"As fireworks lit up the skies to celebrate #NewYear2022 around the world, a different type of fire came from Gaza - terrorist rocket-fire toward Israel. In response, we just struck Hamas sites in Gaza, including a rocket manufacturing site and military posts used for terrorist activity," the IDF said.

On Saturday, the IDF announced that two rockets had been fired from Gaza toward Israel.

According to the Israeli forces, no sirens were sounded and there was no interception since the rockets landed in the sea off the coast of central Israel. (ANI/Sputnik)

