Israeli jets pound Hamas positions in Southern Gaza strip

Tel Aviv [Israel], Dec 20 (ANI): Israeli jets struck Hamas positions in Southern Gaza strip, for a second time in less than 24 hours following the firing of a projectile from Gaza Strip towards Southern Israel on Thursday evening.

"A short while ago, IDF aircraft attacked underground infrastructure and a naval target belonging to the Hamas terror group in the southern Gaza Strip, as well as a military installation belonging to the terror group in the north of the Strip," The Times of Israel quoted the military as saying in a statement.

It also cited news outlets in Gaza as reporting that the strikes targeted Hamas posts throughout the enclave, from the area around Rafah in the south to near Beit Lahia in the north.

The Jerusalem Post in its report said the rocket fire on Thursday came hours after Israeli jets struck a Hamas weapons production facility in the coastal enclave following a rocket fired towards the college town of Sderot around 2.30 am.

The IDF in its statement stressed that "terror group Hamas is responsible for what occurs in the Gaza Strip and what emanates from it, and that it will bear the consequences of actions against Israeli citizens." (ANI)

