Israeli military detects 4 rocket launches from Palestine's Gaza amid Jerusalem clashes

Jerusalem [Israel], May 10 (ANI): A total of four rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as violence near the border intensified over the impending eviction of dozens of Palestinians from East Jerusalem's neighbourhood.

According to The Times of Israel, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) reported two rockets being fired from the Gaza Strip towards the city of Ashkelon and surrounding communities on Sunday night. Before midnight, two more rockets were launched but landed inside the Strip.

"Terrorists in Gaza just fired 2 rockets toward Israel. The rockets exploded inside Gaza, endangering Palestinian civilians," the IDF tweeted.

The military said one of the first pairs of rockets was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defence system, while the second apparently landed in an open, unpopulated area. There were no reports on injuries and damage.



This came an hour after Israel announced it was closing the Gaza Strip's fishing zone in response to the launching of dozens of balloon-borne incendiary devices throughout the day, reported The Times of Israel.

The devices caused dozens of fires and burned large swaths in southern Israel, along with a mortar attack in the wee hours of Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that 14 more people have been treated for injuries amid clashes in Jerusalem. At least 560 people have been treated for injuries in the last three days.

Clashes in Jerusalem are reportedly continuing and there are reports of gatherings at West Bank checkpoints near Ramallah.

Over 70 Palestinians in total are set to be evicted from Sheikh Jarrah in the coming weeks to be replaced by right-wing Jewish Israelis. The Palestinians live in houses built on land that courts have ruled were owned by Jewish religious associations before the establishment of Israel in 1948, reported The Times of Israel. (ANI)

