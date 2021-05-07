Israeli Military kills 2 Palestinians, injures 1 in return fire in West Bank: Reports

Gaza [Israel], May 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Israeli servicemen killed two Palestinians and injured another in an exchange of fire during attempted shelling of an Israeli army checkpoint in the northern West Bank, the Kan broadcaster reported on Friday.



The incident took place near the city of Jenin when Palestinians tried to attack the checkpoint, the broadcaster said, adding that the Israeli military seized blade weapons, submachine guns, additional ammunition, and bullets during a search of the three militants.

According to Palestine's Maan news agency, the Israeli servicemen banned locals from approaching the bodies of the victims. (ANI/Sputnik)

