Israeli PM, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 25 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have been nominated for the next year's Nobel Peace Prize for their roles in establishing diplomatic ties between their countries, said the Israeli premier's office on Tuesday.

"Nobel Peace Prize laureate Lord David Trimble today submitted the candidacy of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the Nobel Peace Prize, together with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed," the Prime Minister's office said in a statement, as quoted by Sputnik.

According to Sputnik, Trimble, the former first minister of Northern Ireland, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998 for his efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in northern Ireland. Since Trimble himself is the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, it gives him the privilege of nominating others.

The Nobel Prize Committee will review Natanyahu's and Al Nahyan's candidacies.

On September 15, United States President Donald Trump presided over a signing ceremony at the White House to establish the foundation of the peace agreements among Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

According to the Abraham Accord signed by the two Gulf countries, Bahrain and the UAE, they have now joined Egypt and Jordan as the only Arab nations to have full relations with Israel.

After the signing of the Abraham Accord by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Bahrain's foreign minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and Crown Prince Nahyan, Trump called on other Arab and Muslim nations to follow the UAE's lead.

Along with the two heads of state, it was announced in September that US President Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize following his efforts to broker peace between Israel and the UAE.

The nomination was submitted by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, citing his "key role in... creating new dynamics in other protracted conflicts, such as the Kashmir border dispute between India and Pakistan". (ANI)