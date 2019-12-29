Israeli PM condemns stabbing in New York suburb during Hanukkah celebration

Jerusalem [Israel], Dec 29 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday condemned the stabbing incident, which took place today at a rabbi's home during a Hanukkah celebration in New York's Rockland County.

"Israel condemns in every sense the latest anti-Semitic incidents and the brutal attack in the middle of Hanukkah at the rabbi's house in Monsey, New York. We send wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured," he said at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting, as cited by CNN.

"We will work together in every way with the local authorities in order to help eliminate this phenomenon. We offer our help to all countries," he added.

All five victims of the incident are Hasidic Jews, as per a tweet by Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council. The attacker entered the home of the Hassidic rabbi just before 10 pm (local time).

"At 9:50 this eve, a call came in about a mass stabbing at 47 Forshay Road in Monsey (Rockland County; 30 miles North of NYC). It's the house of a Hasidic Rabbi. 5 patients with stab wounds, all Hasidic, were transported to local hospitals," the tweet reads.

There were as many as 100 people in the home at the time of the incident, an attendant said.

In a statement to CNN, Israel's President Reuven Rivlin expressed being "shocked and outraged" by the stabbing.

"We are praying for the rapid recovery of those injured. The rise of anti-Semitism is not just a Jewish problem, and certainly not just the State of Israel's problem. We must work together to confront this evil, which is raising its head again and is a genuine threat around the world," Rivlin said. (ANI)

