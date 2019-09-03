Israeli Prime Minister's India visit postponed

Tel Aviv [Israel], Sept 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to India has been postponed ahead of elections in Israel.

Quoting the Office of the Prime Minister, The Jerusalem Post reported that Netanyahu spoke with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, and they agreed to meet after the elections.

The Israeli Prime Minister was scheduled to visit India next week.

This is for the second time when Israeli PM has cancelled his planned visit to India.

Earlier this year too, Netanyahu had cancelled his visit to India.

The ties between the two countries are on an upswing. Narendra Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel in 2017. (ANI)

