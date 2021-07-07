Israel's active COVID-19 cases surpass 3,000

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 7 (ANI/Xinhua): The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Israel rose by 336 to 3,102, the highest since April 13, the Israeli Ministry of Health said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the ministry reported 502 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the country to 843,892.

The death toll from the virus currently stands at 6,429, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 35 to 38, it said.



The total recoveries from the disease in Israel rose to 834,361 after 166 newly recovered cases were added, the ministry said.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel has surpassed 5.67 million, or 60.8 percent of its total population, it added.

So far, Israel has vaccinated 131,000 people aged 12 to 15, or 23.1 percent of the age group, as well as 2.16 million people aged 50 and over, or 88 percent of the age group. (ANI/Xinhua)

