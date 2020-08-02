Israel's daily new COVID-19 death cases hit record high

Tel Aviv [Israel], Aug 2 (Xinhua/ANI): Israel's Ministry of Health reported 14 new coronavirus death cases on Saturday, bringing the total death cases to 526.

This is the highest daily increase of death cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in Israel in late February, as the previous record was 13, registered on July 26.

The ministry also reported 1,248 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 72,218.

The number of patients in serious condition increased from 320 to 328, out of 751 patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries rose to 45,102, with 1,252 new recoveries, while the number of active cases dropped to 26,590.

Earlier on Saturday, the state's Minister of Transport Miri Regev announced that Israel will resume international flights on August 16. (Xinhua/ANI)

