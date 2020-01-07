Istanbul airport temporarily closed after passenger plane skids off runway

Ankara [Turkey], Jan 7 (Sputnik/ANI): Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport has been temporarily shut down after a passenger plane skidded off a runway on Tuesday, the local media has reported.

The airport was closed for flights until 11:20 am (local time), according to Turkey's NTV channel.

Daily Sabah, meanwhile, reported that the plane in question was a Pegasus Airlines-operated Boeing 737, which was arriving in Istanbul from the UAE city of Sharjah.

All 164 passengers were evacuated safely, without injuries, the newspaper added, citing the Istanbul governor's office.

The incident took place as winds and storms hit Istanbul and disrupted transport services across the city, the media outlet said.

According to the updated information, flights in and out of the airport will not resume until 3 pm (local time). (Sputnik/ANI)

