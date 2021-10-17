Jaishankar arrives in Israel on three-day visit to further strategic partnership

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived here on Sunday on a three-day visit during which he will hold talks with Israel's top leadership.

This is Jaishankar's first visit to the country as the External Affairs Minister.

After reaching Israel, the minister wrote on Twitter: "Shalom Israel! Arrived on my first visit as External Affairs Minister. Looking forward to a great visit."

During his three-day visit, Jaishankar will hold a bilateral meeting with the Foreign Minister of Israel Yair Lapid and will also call on Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.



India and Israel elevated bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership during the historic visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel in July

Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that Jaishankar will interact with the Indian-origin Jewish community in Israel, Indologists, Indian students who are currently pursuing their education in Israeli universities, and business people, including from the hi-tech industries.

The visit will also be an occasion to pay tribute to the valiant Indian soldiers who laid their lives in the region, especially during the First World War. 2017. (ANI)





