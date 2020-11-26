Jaishankar assures Indians in UAE of Government's responsiveness on post-Covid normalcy

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday assured Indian nationals in the United Arab Emirates of the Indian government's responsiveness on issues regarding post-Covid normalcy.

During the meeting, Jaishankar appreciated the Indian expatriate community's move to help the Indian Embassy here to meet the coronavirus challenge.

"Welcomed the interaction with members of the Indian community in Abu Dhabi. Appreciated their stepping forward to work with the Embassy @IndembAbuDhabi to meet the COVID challenge. Assured them of Government's responsiveness on issues pertaining to post-COVID normalcy," he said in a tweet.

The External Affairs Minister is currently on a two-day visit to the UAE.



On the first day of his tour, he thanked the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for taking care of the Indian community in the UAE.

They discussed the advancement of cooperation between the two countries in the post-COVID era. The external affairs minister said in a tweet that the UAE's "care and consideration" of the large Indian community residing there was deeply appreciated.

Jaishankar said that the two leaders exchanged views on important regional and international issues, during the meet.

Before this, Jaishankar concluded his two-day visit to Bahrain.

In the last leg of his six-day, three nation tour, Jaishankar will travel to Seychelles on November 27 and 28. He will call on the newly elected President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, to present greetings of Prime Minister Modi and discuss with him the priorities of the new government. (ANI)

