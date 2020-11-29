Jaishankar calls on Seychelles Prez Ramkalawan, reiterates India's resolve to enhance ties

Victoria [Seychelles], November 29 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who concluded his visit to Seychelles on Saturday, called on President Wavel Ramkalawan where he reiterated India's resolve to further enhance the India-Seychelles strategic partnership in the post-Covid era.

"During his (Jaishankar's) visit, he called on H.E. President Wavel Ramkalawan at State House on 27th November 2020. EAM also held talks with his counterpart H.E. Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism of Seychelles. He conveyed an invitation from the Indian leadership to President Ramkalawan to visit India in 2021, read a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs.

"EAM reiterated India's resolve to further enhance the India-Seychelles strategic partnership in the post-Covid era. He spoke of the centrality of Seychelles to India's vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region) that characterized India's policy towards the Indian Ocean Region," the ministry added.



The ministry further said that Ramkalwan appreciated the assistance provided by India during the pandemic in the form of medical supplies and critical drugs. It added that he "appreciated the assistance provided by India" during the pandemic in the form of medical supplies and critical drugs.

"EAM, on his part, emphasized India's commitment to support the interests and aspirations of Seychelles and take this cooperation to a higher level," the ministry's statement read further.

Jaishankar also held talks with Seychelles' Foreign Minister Radegonde as well where the two ministers discussed "various aspects of bilateral relations" that included: "including development partnership, capacity building, defence cooperation, people to people and cultural ties, trade, tourism & commerce, as well as health." (ANI)

