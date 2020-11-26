Jaishankar concludes maiden visit to Bahrain after meeting top leaders

Manama [Bahrain], November 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday concluded his maiden two-day visit to Bahrain, where he met with his counterparts and the top leadership of the country.

According to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Jaishankar called on Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister of Bahrain and Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain. He also held talks with his counterpart Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

During his calls on the leadership, the EAM personally conveyed his sincere condolences on the demise of Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, former Prime Minister of Bahrain, and recalled his contribution in strengthening India-Bahrain relations and for the welfare of the Indian community in Bahrain.

He also thanked the leadership of Bahrain for hosting the over 300,000-strong Indian community in Bahrain and for taking exceptional care of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, while Bahrain also appreciated the contribution of the community towards the country's development.



According to the release, both nations affirmed to further strengthen their COVID-related cooperation, and expressed satisfaction on operationalisation of the Air Bubble arrangement between the two countries.

Jaishankar also held delegation-level talks with Bahrain's Foreign Minister, and the two ministers discussed the entire gamut of bilateral issues as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest including cooperation and coordination in dealing with post-COVID challenges.

They agreed to further strengthen the historic India-Bahrain ties including in areas of defence and maritime security, space technology, trade and investment, infrastructure, IT, FinTech, health, hydrocarbon and renewable energy. EAM renewed an invitation to Bahrain's FM for visiting India for the 3rd India-Bahrain High Joint Commission meeting in the next few months, according to the release.

Jaishankar also interacted with the leaders of the Indian community in Bahrain in virtual mode, and paid a visit to 200 years old Shreenathji (Shree Krishna) temple in Manama. He also visited the National Museum of Bahrain.

After his Bahrain visit, the External Affairs Minister will travel to the UAE, and then he will go to Seychelles on November 27. (ANI)

