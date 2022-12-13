Jaishankar meets his UAE counterpart in Abu Dhabi, discusses regional issues

Abu Dhabi [United Arab Emirates], December 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with his United Arab Emirates counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said continuing conversations between the two counties on regional and global issues contribute to the strengthening and comfort of the relationship.

"Great to meet UAE FM @ABZayed in Abu Dhabi. Our continuing conversations on regional and global issues contribute to the strengthening and comfort of the relationship," the Union minister said.

According to the press release issued by UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jaishankar reviewed the prospects of consolidating ties and the comprehensive strategic partnerships between the two nations.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed strengthening cooperation in all sectors, including health, technology, digitalisation, economy and trade. Furthermore, a number of issues of interest related to regional and international developments were discussed.

"The UAE top diplomat welcomed the Indian minister over a working dinner in Abu Dhabi, during which they discussed enhancing cooperation across all fronts, with particular emphasis on areas of health, technology, digitalisation, economy, and trade, in light of the comprehensive economic partnership signed in 2022 by the two nations," according to a statement by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two leaders also discussed India's vision during the G20 presidency and the participation of the UAE as a guest nation. Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed UAE's support for India's presidency of the G20.

Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE's support for India's presidency of the group and appreciated its ambitious aspirations to achieve remarkable progress in a number of key areas, including climate change, health, agriculture, education and promoting women's empowerment. He wished success to India during its presidency of the G20.

The two diplomats reviewed the participation of the two nations' private sector in the workings of the Group based on its important role in supporting sustainable development efforts at various levels.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah underscored the importance of strengthening international cooperation to stimulate economic growth and the UAE's willingness to enhance the participation of the private sector in supporting the two countries' developmental goal agendas.

Jaishankar and Sheikh Abdullah also discussed ways to enhance cooperation involving multilateral groups and organisations, including the I2U2 Group and future cooperation opportunities within the BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Sheikh Abdullah stressed that the ties between the two nations will help push global efforts to achieve sustainable growth.

"The UAE-Indian relations are steadily heading towards broader horizons of fruitful cooperation, with the objective of creating promising opportunities for development and economic prosperity in the two countries," Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said.

Jaishankar is headed to New York next to preside over two high level ministerial events of India's ongoing presidency of the UN security council on December 14-15. (ANI)