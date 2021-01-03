Jerusalem: 11 detained, 5 policemen injured in protest over teen settler's death

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 3 (ANI/Sputnik): Five law enforcement officers sustained injuries in Saturday's protests in Jerusalem in the wake of the death of an Israeli teen during a car chase, police reported, noting that 11 demonstrators had been detained.



"Five policemen have been injured by rocks and items thrown at them by demonstrators, and 11 protesters have been detained," the police tweeted late on Saturday.

The protest took place outside a building of the justice ministry's department that is charged with investigating police misconduct. The demonstrators, among whom there were settlers from the West Bank, demanded an investigation into the death of a 17-year-old resident of a West Bank settlement. The teen died in a car crash during a police chase on December 21 after allegedly hurling stones at Palestinians. The death provoked days of protests in Jerusalem and the West Bank. (ANI/Sputnik)

