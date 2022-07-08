Jordan calls for continued support for UN's Palestinian refugee agency

Amman [Jordan], July 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Thursday underlined the importance to continue mobilizing political and financial support for UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).



He made the remarks during a meeting with UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini in Amman, where he discussed the necessary future steps toward supporting UNRWA and enabling it to continue offering vital services to Palestinian refugees in accordance with its UN mandate, according to a ministry statement.





Safadi reaffirmed his opposition to any modification to the agency's mandate, noting that offering these services is an "exclusive responsibility" for the agency and is "non-negotiable."



The two sides reviewed the agency's plans and the pressing challenges faced by it, agreeing to maintain coordination and consultation in this regard. (ANI/Xinhua)

