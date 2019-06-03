Jordan, Palestinians condemn 'provocation' as Israelis enter Al Aqsa Mosque to mark 'Jerusalem Day' anniversary

Tel Aviv [Israel">Israel], Jun 2 (ANI): Jordanian and Palestinian authorities on Sunday slammed Israel">Israel for allowing Jews into the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in the capital's Old City -- in the holy month of Ramadan.

It was the first time in the past three decades when non-Muslims entered the site during the final days of Ramadan, which coincided this year with the 52nd anniversary of the 'Jerusalem Day', when Israel">Israelis celebrate the anniversary of their occupation of East Jerusalem at the end of the six-day Arab-Israel">Israeli war in 1967, The Times of Israel">Israel reported.

Police said that after the decision was made to let the Israel">Israelis enter in on early Sunday morning, Palestinians inside the compound started a riot "that included hurling of stones, chairs and various objects.

Subsequently, Jerusalem District Commander Major General Doron Yadid ordered police forces to enter the Temple Mount and deal with the rioters."

Al-Aqsa Mosque, located in the Old City of Jerusalem, is the third holiest site in Islam. The mosque was built on top of the Temple Mount, known as Haram esh-Sharif in Islam.

Palestinian reports further stated that at least five people were detained and removed from the site.

Jordan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it "unequivocally condemns the continuation of Israel">Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, by the break-in of extremists [to the Temple Mount] in a defiant manner with the backing of security forces," according to a Hebrew translation by the Ynet news site.

The ministry also warned of "the dangerous ramifications of the provocative Israel">Israeli policies, which could lead to a new escalation of violence that threatens the entire region."

Jordan is recognised as the custodian of the holy site as part of the 1994 peace treaty with Israel">Israel and is often quick to attack Israel">Israel when clashes erupt at the holy site.

Under an arrangement in place since Israel">Israel's victory in the 1967 war, non-Muslims are allowed to visit the Temple Mount but not to pray there. Jews are allowed to enter in small groups during limited hours, but are taken through a predetermined route, are closely watched and are prohibited from praying or displaying any religious or national symbols.

The flashpoint site is always closed to non-Muslims especially on the last ten days of Ramadan when large numbers of worshipers are at the compound. The last time the Temple Mount was closed to Jews on Jerusalem Day was in 1988 when it also coincided with the end of Ramadan.

Sunday's events followed a Palestinian terror attack in the Old City on Friday, in which a teenager stabbed and wounded two Israel">Israeli civilians -- one of them seriously -- before he was shot dead by police. (ANI)

