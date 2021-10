Jordan warns Israel against expanding settlements in Palestinian territories

Amman [Jordan], October 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Jordan on Sunday warned Israel against building new settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.



Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Haitham Abu Al-Foul said in a statement that the approval of the plan to build 3,000 new settlement units is a rejected and condemned move, which represents a violation of international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The spokesperson added that the Israeli settlement policy in the occupied Palestinian territories is illegal, threatening the chances of a two-state solution and the achievement of a comprehensive and just peace.(ANI/Xinhua)