Kerala CM meets UAE's Culture Minister, invites him to inaugurate Kerala Pavilion at Dubai Expo

Dubai [UAE], February 2 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met UAE's Minister of Culture, Youth and Social Development Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan here on Wednesday.

"Had the pleasure of meeting Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister of Culture, Youth and Social Development," Vijayan said in a tweet on Wednesday.



The Chief Minister thanked Al Nahyan for accepting his invitation to inaugurate Kerala Pavilion at Dubai Expo.

"Thank you for accepting our invitation to inaugurate the Kerala Pavilion in @expo2020Dubai," Vijayan tweeted.

"Grateful for UAE's enduring support to Kerala's development," he added. (ANI)

