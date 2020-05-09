Kuwait imposes 20-day lockdown as coronavirus cases surpass 7000 mark

Kuwait City [Kuwait], May 09 (ANI): Kuwait on Friday imposed a 20-day nationwide lockdown starting Sunday to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The official government spokesperson Tareq Al Mizrem said on Twitter that the decision was taken upon recommendations by the national health authorities, Gulf News reported.

The decision was taken after continues rise in coronavirus cases in Kuwait. On Friday alone, Kuwait confirmed 641 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily incidence so far in the country, bringing to 7,208 its infection tally.

The Ministry of Health has also reported 47 fatalities so far.

The country first reported its first coronavirus case on February 24. (ANI)

