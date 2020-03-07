Kuwait suspends flights with 7 countries over coronavirus concerns

Kuwait City [Kuwait], Mar 07 (Xinhua/ANI): Kuwait has decided to suspend all flights with seven countries for a week as part of the precautions against the spread of novel coronavirus, the Kuwaiti government said Saturday. The seven countries are Bangladesh, the Philippines, India, Sri Lanka, Syria, Lebanon and Egypt.

The decision was made at an emergency meeting of the Kuwaiti government on Friday night.

All arrivals who are nationals or have a valid residency in the above-mentioned countries, as well as non-Kuwaitis who have entered or transited these countries during the past two weeks, will be denied access into Kuwait, according to the government.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kuwait has grown to 61, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

