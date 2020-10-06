Kuwaiti government resigns ahead of November general elections: State media

Kuwait City [Kuwait], October 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Kuwait's government, chaired by Prime Minister Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah, submitted on Tuesday its resignation to Emir Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah in anticipation of the November general elections, according to the state-run Kuwait News Agency.



The emir has praised the efforts of the Prime Minister and his government in fulfilling their obligations and affirmed his confidence that the current cabinet would continue to perform its constitutional duties and finish arrangements for upcoming legislative elections.

The election campaign is due to be held in late November. (ANI/Sputnik)

