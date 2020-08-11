Lebanese Police fire tear gas at protesters in Beirut

Beirut [Lebanon], Aug 10 (ANI/Sputnik): The police have deployed tear gas to disperse demonstrators in central Beirut late on Sunday.

The renewed clashes in the Lebanese capital are being shown live by most Arabic satellite channels.

Police started firing tear gas canisters after protests escalated once more near the parliament building in the capital.

On Saturday, thousands of protesters clashed with police in Beirut after gathering to demand reforms and resignation of the government. The clashes led to hundreds suffering injuries, including 100 security officers.

Lebanon has been plagued by economic woes and its capital was hit by a massive fertilizer explosion that has been blamed on corruption. (ANI/Sputnik)

