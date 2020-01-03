Lebanon receives Interpol wanted notice for former Nissan chief

Beirut [Lebanon], Jan 2 (ANI): Lebanese Justice Minister Albert Serhan on Thursday announced that the Middle East country has received a red notice by the Interpol to arrest former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, the state media reported.

The red notice for the former automotive titan was received earlier Thursday by the Lebanese prosecution, according to Xinhua news agency.

Ghosn arrived in Beirut on Monday after fleeing from Japan amid charges of financial misconduct.

Nissan accused Ghosn last year of understating his salary while he was the chief executive and transferring USD 5 million of Nissan funds to an account in which he had an interest.

Ghosn declared in a statement that he had not fled justice but he had escaped "injustice and political persecution."

Ghosn is expected to hold a news conference on Wednesday in Beirut.

Meanwhile, Japanese prosecutors on Thursday searched a house in Tokyo where Ghosn lived while out on bail before he staged the escape, Japanese media reported.

The search came as investigators try to look into the details of how Ghosn managed to slip out of the country.

According to media reports, Ghosn holds French, Brazilian and Lebanese citizenship. (ANI)



