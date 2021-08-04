Lebanon registers 1,240 new COVID-19 cases, 564,364 in total

Beirut [Lebanon], August 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Lebanon registered on Tuesday 1,240 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 564,364, the Health Ministry reported.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus went up by five to 7,917.

Firass Abiad, director-general of Rafik Hariri University Hospital (RHUH), said on Tuesday that the number of COVID-19 patients at the hospital had recently surged.



"Worryingly, the number of requests for transfer of COVID-19 patients to RHUH is rising sharply.

Many hospitals have not, or only partially, reopened their COVID-19 units. It is important to know the current bed capacity and take measures to increase it," he said.

Lebanese authorities said they might impose a new lockdown if cases continue to increase. (ANI/Xinhua)

