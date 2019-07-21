Libya: Gaddafi-era politician released from jail

Tripoli [Libya], July 21 (ANI): The former prime minister of Libya, Baghdadi Ali Mahmoudi, who served in ousted Muammar Gaddafi's government was released from jail on Saturday due to his worsening health.

According to Sputnik, Mahmoudi was serving a death sentence since 2015.

Mahmoudi was released for "health reasons at the recommendation of a special medical commission to continue his treatment at specialised medical centres" abroad since Libya was no longer able to provide him with effective medical care, the Libyan Justice Ministry said in a statement.

Mahmoudi served as Libya prime minister from 2006 up until the uprising in 2011 that toppled the country's long-time dictator Gaddafi. Mahmoudi tried to flee to Tunisia but was extradited.

In 2005, he along with several other Gaddafi era high ranking officials were sentenced to death. (ANI)