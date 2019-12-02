Libya's Tripoli airport to resume flights on December 12

Tripoli [Libya], Dec 2 (Xinhua/ANI): The transport ministry of the UN-backed Libyan government on Sunday announced that the Mitiga International Airport in the capital Tripoli will resume flight operations on December 12.

A meeting was held to discuss the latest developments of the projects, in which a decision was made to reactivate the airport on December 12, said a statement of the ministry.

Mitiga International Airport has been closed since September after it was hit by shelling. All flights have since been redirected to the Misurata International Airport, located some 200 kilometres east of Tripoli.

The eastern-based Libyan National Army, led by military commander Khalifa Haftar, has been leading a campaign in and around Tripoli, attempting to take over the city and topple the UN-backed government.

Thousands have been killed and injured in the fighting, and more than 1,20,000 people have been displaced from their homes.

Despite UN condemnations, Mitiga and Misurata airports have repeatedly been targetted since the beginning of the armed conflict. (Xinhua/ANI)

