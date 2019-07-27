LNA conducts airstrikes targeting Misrata near Tripoli

Tripoli [Libya], July 27 (Sputnik/ANI): The Khalifa Haftar-led Libyan National Army (LNA) attacked military targets in the north Libyan city of Misrata, a military source told Sputnik.

"The LNA's air forces have attacked several (targets) in the Libyan city of Misrata," the source said.

The security and political situation in Libya has been unstable since the 2011 revolution, as the country remains divided between two rival authorities: the LNA-backed parliament which rules over eastern Libya and the UN-supported Government of National Accord (GNA) which controls the other part of the country from Tripoli.

The confrontation between the two forces dangerously escalated in early April, after LNA forces launched an offensive to take the Libyan capital from the UN-backed regime. (Sputnik/ANI)

