Mohammed bin Rashid meets with UAQ Ruler

Dubai [UAE], April 2 (ANI/WAM): Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum received Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla at the Shindagha Majlis.



Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Saud exchanged greetings on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, praying for the well-being and prosperity of the UAE and its people.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and CEO of Emirates Group; and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council, along with a number of Sheikhs and senior officials. (ANI/WAM)

